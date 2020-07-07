Chow gives statement on undersea tunnel for four hours at MACC

GEORGE TOWN: Practically every member of the Penang state executive council under previous chief minister Lim Guan Eng has been questioned over alleged irregularities in the proposed undersea tunnel project.

The latest to face the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators was current Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who served a as state executive councillor when the project was mooted between 2008 and 2013.

The only person who has yet to be questioned is Lim himself, although he was the man in charge at that time.

The issue at hand is the awarding of the tender for the RM6.3 billion project.

Chow later told journalists that most of the questions he was asked were about the undersea tunnel, which is part of the Penang Transport Master Plan project.

He said that during the questioning session that began at 9am, he was also asked to confirm decisions made at the exco meetings to discuss the project.

Apart from Chow, current state executive councillors Jagdeep Singh Deo and Phee Boon Poh, as well as their former exco colleagues Datuk Lim Hock Seng and Datuk Abdul Malik Abdul Kassim have also been questioned.

Former state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus and former executive councillors Danny Law Heng Kiang and Lydia Ong Kok Fooi were also seen making their way into the MACC office this morning.

The only person to have been held overnight for questioning was Jeffery Chew Gim Eam, who served as special officer to Lim when he was chief minister.

The case is believed to revolve around the allegedly high costs incurred for the visibility study of the project while another was the mechanism behind the land swap transactions which involved the state and the two developers including the delivery partner – Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd.