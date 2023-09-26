Chow hopes 12MP Penang projects will be implemented under Budget 2024

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government hopes that all projects for the state, as listed in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), will be carried out under Budget 2024, scheduled to be tabled on Oct 13, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

The chief minister said several development projects involving the state had been approved under the 12MP. “We do not have any requests or special requirements, but we hope all the listed projects can be implemented,“ he said after the opening ceremony for The GlobalFoundries Malaysia’s office here today.

Penang had obtained approval for 75 new projects under the 12MP, involving RM54.14 million in allocations. The approval for the 75 projects was part of 126 projects requested by Penang under the third rolling plan of the 12MP.

Apart from this, the federal government will also prepare a funding scheme sufficient for Penang to implement its Light Rail Transit project. -Bernama