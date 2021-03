KUALA LUMPUR, March 6: At the mention of the homeless, what comes to mind for many is the destitute people who live on the streets and take over parks and five-foot ways, turning them into their home for the night, especially those living in big cities.

Nevertheless, deep in the hearts of these people, who are shunned due to their poverty, drug and social problems, they, like other human beings, also want to live a normal life, have perfect family and for the Muslims, to deepen their knowledge on Islam and prepare for the hereafter.

Fortunately, there are still individuals who care about the homeless and have set up a place known as “Laman Ngaji” at a foodstall, Warung Makan Sahabat , in Chow Kit here.

At the foodstall, these homeless people not only get free food, but also a place where they get to learn more about Islam, on fardhu ain and to read the Quran.

Through these religious classes, held twice a week, on Wednesday and Thursday, those who have lost hope are given the opportunity to get back on track and build a new life.

According to the foodstall manager, Wan Kamariah Daud, 69 , or more affectionately known as Mak Wan, the idea to set up the Islamic religious classes started in 2017 when she and a religious teacher, known as Ustaz Muhamad Syafiq Husni Zain, 36, held congregational prayers with the homeless people at a car park area after distributing free food to them.

“When we asked them what else do they need or want, they told us that they wanted to learn to read Quran, learn more about fardu ain.

“They want to learn more about Islam and to be closer to Allah, but are embarrassed to go to the mosque because they are old and their clothes are dirty,” she told Bernama when met recently.

Mak Wan said it was the conversation with the homeless then that prompted her to start the religious classes.

Initially, she held the classes at her house, but as the number of attendees increased, she and the Ustaz decided to have a bigger space for the purpose and opened the Warung Makan Sahabat, in Chow Kit, in November last year.

It is a rented premises which served as a place for us to distribute free food to the homeless, as well as hold religious classes, she added.

Mak Wan, who used to be a drug addict herself and had been to drug rehabilitation centres several times, said the response to the religious classes at “Laman Ngaji” was overwhelming.

“It was initially for the homeless, now residents in the area, including the poor, their children, and the mualaf (Muslim converts) also attend the classes,” she added.- Bernama