Chow Kit stall that went skyhigh in fireworks mishap had no licence

KUALA LUMPUR: A stall selling firecrackers and fireworks which turned into a spectacular blaze by accident at Jalan Raja Bot in Chow Kit here on Sunday, did not have a licence to do business.

Dang Wang District police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said an investigation paper had been opened into the impromptu incident that went viral on social media and the vendor involved has been identified.

He said the incident where the stall went up in flames at 10.50pm was being investigated under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public to not get involved in illegal activities and said strict action will be taken according to the law. - Bernama