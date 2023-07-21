Chow: National Month celebration fosters patriotic spirit

GEORGE TOWN: The contents of the programmes for the National Month celebration play an essential role in instilling the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians, particularly those in Penang, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said this year’s celebration is also hoped to restore the public’s trust and confidence in the national administration, currently led by the Unity Government.

“The launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign this year is very significant because this is the first celebration under the Unity Government administration with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’.

“It is hoped to restore the people’s trust and confidence in this country after experiencing years of instability caused by political and economic factors. Now the people can breathe a sigh of relief when the country enters the recovery phase,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after launching the Penang-level 2023 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Esplanade here today, where he also flagged off the 40-vehicle Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy.

Meanwhile, Chow called on Penangites to seize the opportunity to take part in the events lined up for the National Month celebration as a way to express their love for the country.

He said the Penang government fully supports the various programmes and activities planned to enliven the celebration.

He also believed that diversity in unity, which is the aspiration for the celebration theme this year, could inspire determination and commitment among all parties to develop both the state and the country with a spirit of love.

“Taking into consideration the Madani spirit and love for the state and country, we should be proud of the Jalur Gemilang wherever we are, as it symbolises national pride and can awaken the spirit of patriotism and nationalism in the hearts of every Malaysian,” he said. -Bernama