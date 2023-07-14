Chow says his Penang CM candidacy in state polls ends speculation

GEORGE TOWN: Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has thanked the DAP leadership for naming him as the Penang Chief Minister candidate if Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) win the state elections on Aug 12, saying the announcement has put an end to speculation on the matter.

The Penang PH chairman said he was grateful to the party leadership for having confidence in him to lead the state for another term if the alliance could form the state government.

“I am very grateful for the top DAP leadership’s trust in me as the Penang Chief Minister candidate if voters choose us to continue leading the state, and I also appreciate the support of the Prime Minister and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for endorsing my candidacy,” said the Penang Chief Minister.

“This early announcement has put a stop to all speculations on this issue, and what is important to me is to lead the machinery to win the people’s support in the polls and continue with Penang’s development,” he told reporters after conducting a walkabout at New World Park here today.

Chow was commenting on DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook’s announcement in a statement yesterday that the DAP Candidates Selection Committee had picked Chow as PH’s chief minister candidate in the polls.

Chow said he would need the support of all leaders, members and supporters to develop Penang further.

“I’m committed to continuing with all the efforts undertaken since 2018 and am prepared to cooperate with all parties, including government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, local communities and other stakeholders to bring the people and state to greater heights,” he said.

Chow said the Penang DAP candidates list for the polls would be finalised soon and forwarded to the central leadership. -Bernama