GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) will lead a state delegation to Tokyo, Japan, to gain insight into the establishment and operations of a metro rail line from July 20 to 24.

Chow will be accompanied by his wife Tan Lean Kee, state executive councillor for Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Zairil Khir Johari, Penang Public Works Department director Shahabuddin Mohd Muhayidin and representatives from the State Economic Planning Unit.

According to a statement by Penang Government Communications Division director and press secretary to Penang Chief Minister, Yap Lee Ying, the focus of the visit will be for the delegates to acquire firsthand experience on the requirements of establishing and operating a metro rail line as well as to gain a better understanding on what constitutes a smart city.

“Attention will also be focused on the use of alternative sources of power by the Japanese government after the Fukushima nuclear incident in March 2011 which is vital for Penang as the state government charts our path towards a sustainable growth and the use of green technology,“ she said in a statement, here today.

She added that among the key Japanese players that have been scheduled to share their know-how with the chief minister and his delegation are various metro rail operators, rail technology providers, smart city developers, funding entities and authority bodies involved in infrastructure development.

She said according to the Chief Minister, Penang can only improve economically, environmentally and sustainably by learning from the experts, looking ahead and making bold decisions for future generations.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said in a statement that the Komtar-Bayan Lepas LRT project, which is part of the Penang Transport Masterplan (PTMP) proposed by the Penang Government, had been granted conditional approval by his ministry.

Loke said that after a detailed study of the application by the Penang Economic Planning Unit (BPEN) to develop the Komtar-Bayan Lepas LRT project, approval was given to the state on Tuesday, subject to compliance with 30 conditions.

He said the conditions included approval for a detailed environmental impact assessment (DEIA), including traffic, social and heritage assessments.

The state must now exhibit documents on the project for three months, and the final go-ahead will only be given after the public responses have been evaluated, said Loke. - Bernama