Chow under self-quarantine after close contact with Covid-19 positive case

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) is currently undergoing quarantine after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 positive case while attending a function on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Penang Chief Minister’s Office, Chow was required to undergo self-quarantine for five days, starting yesterday, as directed by the state Health Department (JKNPP).

“JKNPP also instructed him (Chow) to undergo the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on the third day, which is tomorrow and this includes several related individuals who have also been identified as close contacts,” read the statement.

In the meantime, JKNPP is also now actively conducting contact detection to prevent the spread of infection and those involved will be contacted by the department from time to time for further action. — Bernama