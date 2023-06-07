Chow urges MCA, MIC supporters to back PH-BN candidates

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chow Kon Yeow has expressed hope that MCA and MIC members and supporters would continue supporting PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in next month’s state elections.

He said although MCA and MIC would not be contesting in the polls, they could still play their part to ensure victory for candidates from Unity Government parties.

“I believe MCA and MIC made the decision (not to contest) after studying the latest political situation and their performance in the previous elections.

“We should be prepared to remove whatever hurdles in our way if we want this unity alliance to achieve victory in the state polls,‘’ he said here today.

Chow was speaking to reporters after witnessing the presentation of a Malaysia Book of Records certificate to Galeri Haji Pulau Pinang in Lebuh Acheh here for being the first haj gallery in Malaysia.

Chow said the PH-BN election manifesto for Penang might be unveiled in the final week before nomination day on July 29.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12. -Bernama