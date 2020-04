GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has called on Penangites to display strong willpower in view of the unsettling effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the world economy.

Addressing the people here in his daily social media briefing, Chow described the uncertainties out there as grim.

“In terms of our country’s economy, what does the future hold for entrepreneurs and companies that have been operating all this while? Indeed, the future is rather blurry in ensuring our survival in the business world,“ Chow said.

“Certainly, there will be businesses that will lose their relevance and, indirectly, we need to restructure the economic system and our country,“ he added.

With the extension of the movement control order (MCO), Chow said he will not give up the fight to eventually overcome the virus which has taken one life and infected over 100 people in Penang.

“Whatever scenarios that may unfold in the future and play in our minds, it should not conquer and further weaken our willpower in our fight against this outbreak.

“Come on, let us give solid support to our dedicated front liners, as well as to our friends, children, colleagues and neighbours to stay united.”

Later, Chow advised residents here to accept and support the federal government’s move to extend the MCO by 14 days till April 27.

Meanwhile, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said up to 112 traders at the public markets under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) have signed up to conduct digital sales and deliveries of their food and products.

He said a similar initiative would be accorded to 1,483 hawkers throughout Penang who have signed up for the annual Ramadan Bazaar to sell food and products during the coming fasting month.