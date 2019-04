PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed for all Christian civil servants to be granted one-day unrecorded leave to observe and celebrate Good Friday, starting this year.

Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah in a circular uploaded into the Public Service Department (PSD) website today, however, said, that the unrecorded leave would not apply to officers serving in states where Good Friday is already a public holiday.

Christians will celebrate Good Friday tomorrow. — Bernama