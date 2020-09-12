Christina Liew in nine-cornered fight in Api-Api

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew (pix) is facing a nine-cornered fight to defend her Api-Api seat in the 16th State Sabah Election.

Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, will have to take on eight contenders, namely Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) deputy president Datuk Pang Yuk Min, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, Chong Tze Kuin of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Lo Yau Foh of Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah and three independent candidates - Sim Sie Hong, Ng Chun Sua and Marcel Jude.

The names were announced by Returning Officer Robert Lipon after the nomination period ended today.

In the 14th General Election, Liew, 69, garnered 8,174 votes against Yee who secured 5,220 votes, Lim Kat Chung of SAPP (598), Land Lip Fong of Anak Negeri (244) and an independent candidate Dr Chan Chee Ching (94).

Speaking to reporters at the nomination centre at Wisma Wanita, Liew admitted that said she did not expect to be challenged by eight other candidates, who are mostly seasoned politicians, for the Api-Api seat.

“Yes I was surprised...It shows that people are very keen to be Yang Berhormat.

“It will be very challenging for me, but I will do my best, work hard and convey the message of the party (PKR) to our voters,” she said. -Bernama