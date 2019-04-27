Christine Lagarde meets Dr Mahathir in China

KUALA LUMPUR: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in China, which both of them are attending.

“I was very happy to meet with Prime Minister Mahathir @chedet official #BRF2019 and (looking) forward to seeing him again when I visit Malaysia in June,“ Lagarde tweeted.

The IMF chief and Mahathir previously met on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit and related meetings held in Singapore last year. — Bernama

Watch the video of Lagarde greeting Mahathir below:



https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1122101852533854208