Christmas: Families allowed to visit inmates from Dec 26 to 31 - Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Families are allowed to visit prison inmates from Dec 26 to 31 in conjunction with the Christmas Day celebration.

The Prisons Department in a statement today informed that for prisons in the states under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), meetings can be implemented through two options, namely via a virtual meeting, or face-to-face for fully vaccinated visitors.

It said an inmate is only allowed to receive one visit from family members and visits are only allowed for visitors who make an appointment.

Bookings for visits can be made through the i-Visit system on the website at www.prison.gov.my, via telephone, or by writing an e-mail or letter to the institution, it added.

“Each session will be limited to 30 minutes which could vary based on the situation at the prison and only two visitors from each family designated by the prison will be allowed.

“Visitors over the age of 60 will only be granted permission to visit if they are in good health and without symptoms,“ read the statement.

According to the statement, visitors are required to comply with the standard operating procedures of Phase Four of the PPN during their visit, while only virtual meetings will be allowed for prisons located in areas that have yet to shift to Phase Four.

“The public may contact the relevant prison institutions for more information, and their contact details are available on www.prison.gov.my,“ it added. — Bernama