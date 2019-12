KUALA LUMPUR: “By giving, we learn to appreciate what we have,” said 23-year-old Karyn Kan Sue Yin who since age five has been baking Christmas cookies to pass around to neighbours, close friends, and now, her workmates, too.

“Every year at Christmas time, we put up the Christmas tree, decorate it in a new theme, buy presents for loved ones and keep up the family tradition of making the cookies that we love.

“It is really fun sitting together as a family and decorating cookies. Tiring, but fun!” she said.

Aside from spending time with family, and sharing laughter and good times, the Kans also participate in outreach programmes with church friends to bring Christmas cheer to residents of senior and orphan homes.

“Reaching out to these groups has impacted me greatly. We will be carolling, feasting and having fun with all of them, sharing the joy of Christmas and showing them how much they are appreciated.

“The biggest lesson I have learned during the season is to not take things for granted and to have an attitude of gratitude,” Karyn said.

Her hope for Christmas this year is that Malaysians will put aside their differences and work towards unity. — Bernama