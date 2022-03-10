Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Kidney disease is on the rise and continues to be a major public health problem in Malaysia.

It is often referred to as a “silent-killer” and only five percent of people with Chronic Kidney Disease

(CKD) are aware they have the disease.

In a 2020 published nationwide population-based cross-sectional study on the prevalence of chronic kidney disease and its associated factors in Malaysia, it was found that awareness of CKD diagnosis was still low at 5 per cent.

“People may not know they are experiencing loss in kidney function until they develop symptoms at the end stage. Early screening for high-risk groups especially those with diabetes, and hypertension is important for early intervention to delay the progression of the disease. It is important to manage CKD as early as possible so the patient can live life uninterrupted without the need for dialysis or any forms of kidney replacement therapy for years,“Malaysian Society of Nephrology president, Prof Dr Abdul Halim Abdul Gafor said in a statement today.

Through a simple blood test called a Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) test, experts are able to

determine the health of kidneys and assess the risk of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

If CKD is at an early stage, certain early interventions can be introduced to delay progression of disease and give the patient a better quality of life.

Abdul Halim also pointed out that the Malaysian Society of Nephrology is concerned as the prevalence of CKD has increased from 9.1 per cent in the 2011 National Health and Morbidity survey to 15.5 per cent in 2018.

The number of Malaysians requiring kidney replacement therapy is increasing while diabetes is the leading cause for end stage kidney failure in the country.

The Malaysian Dialysis and Transplant Registry reported that 8,431 new patients received dialysis in 2018 and by the end of 2018 there were 44,136 patients on dialysis.

The number of End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients is estimated to reach 106,000 in 2040. This burden will cost the health care system an estimated RM3.2 billion annually.

As part of their awareness campaign for World Kidney Day this year, the Malaysian Society of Nephrology advises those who are at high risk of CKD, especially those with diabetes and hypertension, to ensure they go for routine GFR tests with their family doctor and not miss any follow up appointments as regular monitoring can improve outcomes.

World Kidney Day, on March 10th is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness on the importance of our kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide. The theme for this year’s World Kidney Day is “Kidney Health for All”.

For more information on Chronic Kidney Disease, the public is encouraged to visit https://www.facebook.com/MYBuahPinggang/ and https://my.mykidneyjourney.com/ms-my/wkd