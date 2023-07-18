Chronology of events leading to Muhammad Sanusi’s prosecution

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of sedition today at the Selayang Sessions Court for inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government during a political talk last July 11.

According to the charges, Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

Here is the chronology of the case:

July 11, 2023. - Muhammad Sanusi, in a political talk at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here, at about 11 pm was alleged to have uttered words that touched on the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issue.

July 13, 2023 - Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil expressed disappointment and criticised Muhammad Sanusi for making such statements which were seen as insulting the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar.

July 13, 2023 - Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will study the need to set up a special unit on 3R issues that are often played up during the election campaigning period.

July 13, 2023 - Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said PDRM have opened an investigation paper on Muhammad Sanusi in accordance with the Penal Code, the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in connection with his statements which allegedly touched on the 3R issue during a political talk.

July 13, 2023 - Selangor Menteri Besar’s political secretary, Juwairiya Zulkifli called for PN to apologise over Muhammad Sanusi’s statements which allegedly undermined the Selangor Sultan’s choice of Menteri Besar.

July 14, 2023 - Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Muhammad Sanusi should be prepared to face the consequences for his reckless remarks on sensitive issues.

July 14, 2023 - Five members of the Dewan Diraja Selangor, namely Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi, Datuk Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa and Datuk Emran Kadir lodged a police report against Muhammad Sanusi for allegedly questioning the authority of the Selangor royal institution in the appointment of the Menteri Besar for the state.

July 15, 2023 - Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said despite having differences, political parties must apply facts when voicing their views and not in ways to tarnish one’s morals.

July 15, 2023 - Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said playing up issues that create disunity, disrupt public order and insult the royal institution are offences under the law.

July 16, 2023 - Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in dismissing the allegation by Muhammad Sanusi that the government had banned access to or deleted the content of his TikTok account, said the government had no authority to block any TikTok account.

July 17, 2023 - Sultan Sharafuddin, through a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, said the issue regarding the statement by Muhammad Sanusi, which is considered insulting to the Selangor royal institution, is not over yet.

July 18, 2023 - Muhammad Sanusi’s aide, Helmi Khalid, in a video recording uploaded on his Facebook, said the Kedah Menteri Besar Kedah was arrested by the police at about 3 am today at a hotel in the federal capital and then taken in a multi-purpose vehicle to the Gombak district police headquarters for investigation under Section 4 (1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948. - Bernama