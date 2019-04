JOHOR BARU: The following is a chronology of events and controversies involving former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix) that culminated in his resignation on Monday.

May 12, 2018: Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian sworn in as the 16th Mentri Besar of Johor at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru.

May 12, 2018: Osman issues statement that Pakatan Harapan in Johor will not provide allocations for the opposition but was reprimanded on this by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin two days later.

Jan 11, 2019: Osman denies entering Singapore’s territorial waters during a visit to the MV Pedoman vessel as alleged by the Singapore government.

Feb 14, 2019: Osman courts controversy over his education credentials, admits that he once studied at Kolej Pertanian Malaya before it was upgraded into Universiti Pertanian Malaysia but never completed his studies. He also apologised to the public over the confusion pertaining to his academic qualifications.

March 17, 2019: Osman explains that his working visit to Batam, Indonesia, when Johor was hit by the chemical pollution at Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang had been planned long before the disaster, and that he shortened the trip from three days to less than a day.

April 8, 2019: Osman meets Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya, believed to be to discuss his position as Johor Mentri Besar.

April 9, 2019 (morning): Osman was absent from the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya and he was represented by Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

April 9 (evening): Mahathir confirms receiving Osman’s resignation letter as Johor MB effective Monday (April 8).

April 13, 2019: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar accepts Osman’s resignation as Mentri Besar. State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, who confirmed the matter, also said that Sultan Ibrahim had consented to the appointment of a new Mentri Besar for Johor.

April 14, 2019: Dr Sahruddin takes his oath of office as the 17th Mentri Besar of Johor at Istana Bukit Serene. — Bernama