Chronology of Melaka political crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka State Assembly was officially dissolved on Monday after the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam consented to the request made by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix), which paved the way for a state election.

The following is a chronology of the political crisis in Melaka that led to the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4.

*1 Oct 2021 -- Melaka’s political temperature rose by a few notches as rumours surfaced that the Umno-led state under Perikatan Nasional (PN) will see another change of government after it took over from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in March last year.

It was also rumoured that four state assemblymen would defect to PH and had even signed a statutory declaration on the matter.

*2 Oct 2021 -- Sulaiman insisted that the state government was functioning as usual when asked on speculation that the state government could fall anytime, saying that such talk was common in politics.

*4 Oct 2021 -- The four assemblymen - former Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) - declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman’s leadership, hence technically caused the state government to collapse.

- Melaka Umno said it would leave it to the wisdom of Mohd Ali to untangle the state political crisis and that it is ready the state election is called.

- Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that he was okay with the fact that Umno might have lost power in Melaka after the four assemblymen, two of whom were from Umno, declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman.

- Melaka PH sought an audience with Mohd Ali to inform that the state government led by Sulaiman had lost its majority support.

- Special Secretary to Melaka Governor Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad said Istana Melaka had yet to receive a letter from any political party seeking an audience with Mohd Ali, as the Governor was currently undergoing self-quarantine following close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals.

*5 Oct 2021 -- Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh made the surprise announcement of the dissolution of the assembly, which took effect on Oct 4, paving the way for the state election. He said the proclamation of the dissolution of the assembly has also been gazetted today.

- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he took note of the people’s concern on the risk of spreading Covid-19 in Melaka if a state election is called anytime soon.

- Melaka PN chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the coalition is ready to hold talks with Umno to avoid three-cornered fights in the upcoming state election.

- Ahmad Zahid said Umno assemblymen who have betrayed the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led Melaka state government will be sacked.

- Election Commission (EC) Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the Commission has received an official notification about the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly and will hold a special meeting to discuss the implementation of the state polls which should be held within 60 days from the date of dissolution of the assembly.

- Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Umno has yet to decide whether to work with any party or contest independently in the Melaka state election.

