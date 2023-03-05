Chronology of Siti Bainun’s abuse, negligence case

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali was today ordered to serve 12 years in prison immediately after the Sessions Court here dismissed her application for a stay of execution of the prison sentence.

Siti Bainun, 31, was sent to Kajang Prison to serve the prison sentence from today.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced her to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome, known as Bella, at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The court also ordered her to sign a five-year good behavior bond with a local as a guarantor and a surety of RM5,000.

Siti Bainun was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service to be completed within six months after serving her time in prison.

Following is the chronology of the case:

Aug 20, 2021 - Siti Bainun pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting Bella.

Nov 25, 2021 - Siti Bainun faced another charge of abusing the teenager in the same court and she claimed trial.

Jan 28, 2022 - The court allowed Siti Bainun’s application to temporarily obtain her passport to enable her to attend a volunteer programme in the Philippines.

March 30, 2022 - The first day of Siti Bainun’s trial. The first prosecution witness, assistant manager with a private company Zurianty Sudin gave her testimony.

April 13, 2022 - Judge Izralizam and all parties involved in the trial visited the incident scene at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju where the victim lived.

April 20, 2022 - The court granted the application of four lawyers appointed by Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to act as observers of the case.

April 21, 2022 - Izralizam reminded the public not to make any statements or comments on social media regarding the trial.

June 17, 2022 - Bella appeared in court for identification proceedings by three prosecution witnesses in the trial.

Sept 22, 2022 - Bella testified in camera as the 18th prosecution witness.

Sept 23, 2022 - Bella completed her testimony in court.

Oct 28, 2022 - The prosecution closed its case after calling 22 witnesses and the court ordered both sides to file their written submissions on Nov 18 before the court delivers its decision whether to free or call Sit Bainun to enter her defence.

Nov 24, 2022 - Siti Bainun ordered to enter her defence against two charges after the prosecution successfully proved a prima facie case against her.

Dec 5, 2022 -The Sessions Court allowed the defence’s application to postpone Siti Bainun’s defence proceedings which was supposed to start on Dec 5 as the accused was admitted to the ward.

Dec 7, 2022 - Defence proceedings postponed because Siti Bainun was given sick leave for 22 days starting Nov 28 due to health problems.

Jan 13, 2023 The High Court dismissed Siti Bainun’s application to review the decision of the Sessions Court which ordered her to enter her defence on Jan 16.

Jan 16, 2023 - Siti Bainun’s defence proceedings postponed after her three lawyers, namely Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor, Mohammad Farhan Maaruf and Nur Ellena Mohamed Razif withdrew.

Jan 17, 2023 - Two other lawyers, Nurul Hafidzah Hassan and Asiah Abd Jalil, decided to withdraw from representing Siti Bainun, thus leaving the accused without a lawyer.

Jan 26, 2023 - Siti Bainun ordered to give her statement of defence even without any legal representation.

March 9, 2023 - Defence closed the case after calling eight witnesses to testify including Siti Bainun and the court to deliver its verdict on May 3 (today) at the end of the defence case. - Bernama