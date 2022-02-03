Church in Kota Kemuning destroyed in night fire

SHAH ALAM: A fire broke out at a church in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam last night, destroying the premises.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the department was informed about the incident at 11.19pm and dispatched four fire engines and 25 personnel to the scene.

The incident involved the second floor of a double-storey shop lot, which housed the Kota Kemuning Assemblies of God Church.

“When responders arrived at the scene, they found that the blaze only affected the top floor of the building, which is used as a church,“ he said in a statement.

The firefighters managed to put out the blaze at about 11.50pm and no casualty was reported.