KUALA LUMPUR: Churches will remain closed until the Movement Control Order (MCO) is fully lifted despite the government permitting non-Muslim houses of worship in green zones to reopen from June 10.

Council of Churches of Malaysia General Secretary Rev Dr Hermen Shastri said the decision as to whether churches would be reopened on June 10 would be reviewed judiciously when the time comes.

“We seek to prioritise the safety of our people as our paramount spiritual duty. The current situation is still very precarious and volatile,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hermen said for the time being, worship services on Sunday would continue to be offered via online streaming. -Bernama