CID chief dismisses claims by illegal online gambling syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have found out that some illegal online gambling syndicates are luring more clients by claiming that their operations have the backing of the police.

“I wish to state here that the Royal Malaysia Police never condones illegal online gambling and the use of premises for such operations. The syndicates are claiming so to assure their clients they can gamble without fear of police action,” Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said today.

He said the police have information that some of these syndicates have been dropping the names of several senior police officers to attract more clients.

“Even during the Chinese New Year, we received information that some syndicates used the names of chiefs of police stations and police districts to say they have the green light to run their operations,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman, here.

Abd Jalil also said that the police raided 826 premises suspected to have been used for these illegal gambling operations throughout the country under the ‘Op Dadu’ special operation from Jan 15 to yesterday.

The police held 1,355 people, comprising caretakers of the premises as well as gamblers, and seized 2,558 laptop computers and RM189,000 in cash, he said.

Abd Jalil acknowledged that it is difficult to eradicate illegal online gambling as there is great demand from certain segments of the public.

“The gambling websites are hosted abroad. The Royal Malaysia Police cooperates closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block these websites but a new one emerges as soon as one is eliminated,” he said.

On another matter, Abd Jalil said the investigation papers were in the final stage of preparation before submission to the Attorney-General’s Chambers with regard to the probe into sexual harassment claims against a preacher.

The AG’s chambers had returned the papers for the police to update, he said. — Bernama