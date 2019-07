PETALING JAYA: A PKR state assemblyman was questioned by the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the sex video implicating former aide Haziq Abdul Aziz and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Bukit Aman CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that police had recorded the statement of an assemblyman today, but declined to reveal the politician’s identity.

“I confirm that the assemblyman arrived at Bukit Aman police headquarters at 10am and the investigative personnel recorded his statement. He is assisting police in the investigation,“ Huzir said when contacted.

So far, 11 people have been detained over the case to date, while five individuals have been released after their remand expired on July 18.

Among those detained were former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Haziq previously had confessed in a video that he was one of the two men in the video and alleged the other person was Azmin.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that CyberSecurity Malaysia could not identify those in the sex video through facial recognition.

Abdul Hamid said while the video is most likely authentic, the facial recognition process, however, failed to link the minister to the recording.