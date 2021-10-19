CIDB hopes for allocation to increase technology adoption in construction sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) hopes the government can provide incentives for programmes that can increase the adoption of technology in the construction sector for Budget 2022.

CIDB Malaysia chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said several key programmes had been formulated by CIDB for implementation during the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) including the Industrial Building Systems (IBS) Excellence Programme, which involved the construction of an IBS hub in seven states in Malaysia.

He told Bernama that these hubs were intended to be one-stop centre as a reference point for the construction industry equipped with all the latest information, infrastructure facilities and technology related to IBS, strengthen the IBS ecosystem network in Malaysia and catalyse IBS construction methods using open systems and standard IBS components.

It also aims to increase the number of IBS industry players, especially among bumiputera and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as cost savings for the development of affordable housing projects.

According to Ahmad Asri, allocation is also needed for the Construction 4.0 Transformation Programme which involves, among others, the construction of a Construction 4.0 Centre of Excellence, the provision of training centres to enhance the knowledge and skills of industry players in Construction Revolution 4.0 (CR 4.0) and conducting research and development (R&D) activities related to CR 4.0 technology applications and businesses.

“The Construction 4.0 Transformation Programme is in line with the government’s direction in driving the implementation of the digital economy and Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the construction sector,“ he said.

He said the two programmes are expected to be implemented within four years starting from 2022.

“Besides the IBS and Construction 4.0 Technology excellence programmes, allocations are also required for skills training programmes in high-impact construction fields such as welding, crane operations, scaffolding and electrical wiring.

“Allocation is also needed to carry out training related to management and safety assessment at construction sites. Such training is critical to improving the quality and safety of construction work,” he said.

Budget 2022 is scheduled to be tabled in parliament on Oct 29 by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama