CIDB introduces initiatives to ease burden of construction industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has introduced several initiatives to ease the burden of contractors and construction industry players affected by the Movement Control Order following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix), who is also Works Minister, said the board had reviewed the processes and transactions related to industry players and had introduced several changes for both the short term and long term.

Among the initiatives are a two-month deferment of levy payment for private sector projects announced between Jan 1 and May 31, 2020; relaxation of contractor registration conditions by exempting the requirement for Continuous Contractor Development points for new registrations for the April-December 2020 period; postponement of the MCORE evaluation requirement for G1 contractors until 2021; and waiver of Management Efficiency Certificate and Integrity Course requirements for the period of April 1 to Dec 31, 2020.

In addition, the Construction Personnel Skills (Local) training will be provided free of charge until year-end. The fee for local workers to participate in the Skills Competency Assessment exam has also been waived while assessment fee for foreign workers will be discounted by 50 per cent until year-end.

Moreover, the Certificate of Approval fee has been reduced from RM1,000 to RM750 effective from May 15 to Dec 31, 2020.

According to the statement, CIDB will also give a 50% discount for training under its supervisory and management programmes and has extended the validity of the Temporary Construction Personnel certificate from two months to six months. — Bernama