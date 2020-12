KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has urged construction industry players to comply with instructions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN), following the surge in Covid-19 cases at construction sites.

To-date, the number of cases at construction sites — particularly those in the Klang Valley — have exceeded 4,000.

In a statement today, CIDB said the situation has taken an alarming turn, and stressed that all contractors should be responsible in ensuring that construction sites and workers’ accommodations comply with the SOP under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“CIDB will intensify construction site inspection activities, and if a site has been found to be non-compliant with the SOP, action may be taken against the contractor under Section 34B (1) (c) and Section 34C (1) of the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia Act 1994 (Act 520),” it said.

CIDB said under the said clause, contractors are obliged to ensure the safety of the building and construction work, during and post-construction.

“Should they fail to abide by the SOP, the CIDB may take several actions, including issuing a stop-work order for the project site,” it said.

Additionally, the contractors involved will also face disciplinary actions that could result in them being penalised and their registration suspended or revoked.

From April 20 to Dec 17, CIDB enforcers have conducted 13,977 inspections on 7,996 construction sites nationwide.

Of the total, 7,840 (98 percent) have started operating, it said, adding that 7,522 (96 percent) of those sites complied with the SOP, while 318 (four per cent) were found to be non-compliant.

Meanwhile, CIDB chief executive Datuk Ir Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid said the rise in new Covid-19 cases were seen after the recent directive by the MKN to make it compulsory for all foreign workers in the construction sector in the CMCO states to undergo the RTK Antigen test.

He said the move would allow those with Covid-19 and their close contacts to be isolated to curb the pandemic’s spread.

“Contractors are also urged to comply with the Minimum Standards for Housing and Employment Facilities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446) in providing accommodation and facilities to employees.

“SOP compliance is not only important to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it can also help to protect contractors and clients from losses in the long run,” said Ahmad ‘Asri.

The latest SOPs are available on MKN’s website, https://www.mkn.gov.my/web/ms/sop-pkp-pemulihan/.

Those who wish for further information on the SOP and guidelines for the construction industry may reach out to CIDB via its official Telegram, https://t.me/cidbmy; CIDB official website at www.cidb.gov.my; or by calling the CIDB hotline 03-5567 3300. — Bernama