KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia today exposed the existence of websites masquerading as official portals for renewing CIDB Green Cards.

CIDB Malaysia, in a statement today reminded construction industry players to only utilise the official platform Centralised Information Management Systems (CIMS) for all operations and transactions.

“This follows feedback from a construction personnel to CIDB who was charged RM250 for a five year CIDB Green Card renewal in contrast to the official CIDB charge of RM125.

“The fraudulent website contains a Borang Pembaharuan Kad Hijau CIDB which collects applicants’ personal information. When the information is submitted, users are presented with instructions for payment,” it said.

CIDB does not authorise third-party organisations for contractor and personnel registration and has since lodged a police report with regard to the website, it said.

“CIDB called upon industry players to also lodge police reports against any agent or website that claim to represent the statutory body. Contractors and construction personnel are further advised to perform all official transactions online through CIMS at http://cimsapp.cidb.gov.my,” the statement said.

For further information, the public could call the CIDB Careline at 1300-88-2432 or CIDB ebantuan at http://ebantuan.cidb.gov.my. — Bernama