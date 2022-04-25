Cigarette smuggling syndicate smashed with arrest of two men in Kluang

KLUANG: Police have smashed a cigarette smuggling syndicate with the arrest of two men and seizure of goods and property worth RM782,921 here.

General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 5 commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said a GOF team raided a building in Taman Sri Permai here at 2 pm and caught the two men, both aged 32, who were busy moving boxes of cigarettes with unpaid duties.

“Preliminary investigations show the two have been operating for three months, with a supply of cigarettes smuggled in from a neighbouring country through non-gazetted sea routes,” he said in a statement today.

Dimin said they seized 300 cartons of John, 400 cartons of John JGI, 560 cartons of Tuoro, 400 cartons of Class Mild, 150 cartons of Luffman Evo, 80 cartons of Diplomat Impact, 60 cartons of Luffman Premium Blend 22 and 50 cartons of Sky One S1.

“We also confiscated a white Toyota Harrier and black Lexus RX 270. The seized cigarettes are worth RM216,480 and the unpaid duties amounted to RM336,441,” he added. - Bernama