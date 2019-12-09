Cigarettes worth more than RM1.4m seized in Kuching

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized contraband cigarettes of various brands, worth RM1,453,500, in an operation code-named “Ops Libas” at a godown in Batu Kitang, yesterday.

Battalion 11 assistant commanding officer DSP Kinsi Bilu said the raid at the warehouse was conducted at 2.30pm following intelligence information and surveillance.

When the raiding team arrived at the location, he said, the warehouse was locked, forcing them to break the padlock to open the door after about half-an-hour later.

Following a search, the team found 7,650 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, believed tax had not been paid, he told a media conference at the GOF office at Batu Kawa here today.

He said the cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country for the local market. — Bernama