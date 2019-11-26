Cigarettes worth more than RM2m seized in Kuching

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) seized 8,440 cartons of multi-brand cigarettes worth RM2,025,600 which were found in an abandoned truck here this morning.

Sarawak GOF Brigade commander, SAC Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said acting on information and intelligence, the PGA had inspected the lorry at 9am.

“After waiting for about an hour, nobody came forward.

“After further inspection, we found 8,440 cartons of cigarettes of various brands,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said the lorry was also seized and all the confiscated items were handed over to Padawan district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama