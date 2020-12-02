Cik B pours her heart out in ‘Tolonglah’

IPOH: A childhood marred by an abusive maid and tumultuous family conflict resulting in a broken family experienced by Edlynn Zamilleen Muhammad Amin, 15, prompted her to write ‘Tolonglah’ to release all the pent-up emotions.

Popularly known as Cik B, the budding singer-songwriter said the rap song was co-produced by her mother, renowned cosmetics and jewelry entrepreneur Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman, 49, or Datuk Seri Vida.

“I have always loved singing and have been singing since I was five years old and many people have requested for me to sing rap songs, so I released my own song for the listeners.

“The 4 minute 50-second long music video was recorded in Kuala Lumpur and I hope the public can accept this song,” she told a press conference during the launch at Vida’s residence in Meru Heights here, last night.

Cik B said in order to improve her singing and voice, she would attend a vocal class, before releasing a second single in the near future.

The young entrepreneur who has also dabbled in acting admitted that this has disrupted her schooling in Ipoh as the shooting was done in Kuala Lumpur, but she said she would try her best to manage her time.

Meanwhile, Vida said she was excited about the change she witnessed in her once timid child who also had to face criticisms from the netizens due to her appearance.

“Now she has the strength to face the crowd and leave her cocoon and ready to become a celebrity,“ she said.

‘Tolonglah’ music video, which was launched on Youtube at 9 pm yesterday, garnered more than 150,000 views as of 10am this morning, with the outpouring of positive feedback from netizens, cheering the young singer on.-Bernama