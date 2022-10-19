Cikgu Fadli freed of any wrongdoing by Education Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has cleared primary school teacher Mohd Fadli Mohamed Salleh from Sekolah Kebangsaan (1) Gombak of any wrongdoing, following the latter’s open criticism of the education system and syllabus.

Mohd Fadli said he was cleared of all three accusations brought against him through a letter from the Education Ministry that he read on a live Facebook posting.

“Thank God I was cleared of all three accusations and I have been cleared of any disciplinary action,” he said.

The primary school teacher was hauled up for raising issues related to issues in the school and there were rumours that disciplinary action could be taken against him, including demotion.

The issue however, drew the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who urged the matter to be resolved via a win-win situation. - Bernama