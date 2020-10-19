CIMB launches Akademi Nazir Razak & CIMB alumni network

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group has launched Akademi Nazir Razak and the CIMB Alumni Network in a virtual ceremony today.

In a statement, the bank said its existing group training facility was renamed after the group’s former chairman and group chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Nazir Razak (pix), who was instrumental in shaping CIMB into a leading regional financial group.

Concurrently, Nazir became the first registered member and patron of the newly launched CIMB Alumni Network, a networking platform for former and current employees.

CIMB chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said Nazir has a permanent place in CIMB’s history as a pioneering leader, unwavering in his 29 years of service.

Under his leadership, CIMB transformed from a home-grown Malaysian brand to become a leading regional banking group, turning into the fifth-largest bank by assets in ASEAN today, with presence in all ASEAN countries, said Mohd Nasir.

He added that Nazir has been active in giving back to the community and is instrumental in the establishment of the CIMB Foundation, a non-profit organisation set up to implement CIMB group’s corporate social responsibility and philanthropic initiatives, which is now in its 13th year.

“Furthermore, he is passionate about leadership development, and it is in this spirit of building the leaders of tomorrow -- sharpening acumen, promoting professionalism and having a passion for innovation -- that the group has named the training academy after him,” said Mohd Nasir.

Akademi Nazir Razak is located in Bangi, Selangor, offering courses covering technical skills across the banking group, while also catering for coaching in non-technical areas.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the CIMB Alumni Network is seen as a platform to preserve the bond between former staff and the group, offering opportunities for networking, intelligence sharing, as well as support talent acquisition, while ensuring a lasting legacy of the CIMB brand.

Prominent figures who served CIMB in the past include Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof, Tan Sri Munir Majid, and current Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said the CIMB Alumni Network will provide not only strong linkages among former colleagues but also offer the existing CIMB team an opportunity to learn from the experiences and wisdom of past leaders and colleagues.

Former employees who have served at least one year in any entity within the CIMB group are eligible for membership, which is free of charge. — Bernama