PETALING JAYA: The glow of Hollywood has dimmed significantly, but cinema operators in Malaysia are confident moviegoers will return in hordes once they open the doors to their halls again.

It has not been an easy few months in movie land. Cinema operators began feeling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic long before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18 to curb the spread of infections.

TGV Cinemas, one of the biggest cinema operators in the country, said when halls in China were already closing in late January, key titles for the Chinese New Year celebrations were retracted, leaving moviegoers with nothing to enjoy.

TGV chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai said the subsequent closure of all cinemas in Europe and North America effectively brought the industry to a standstill.

“There was no revenue at all these past few months. On a full year basis, we saw our takings decline by 50%,” Yeoh told theSun.

He said the priority now was to come up with a sound business recovery plan, apart from maintaining operational capabilities and taking care of employees.

However, he was confident moviegoers would return once the MCO is lifted.

“Malaysians love movies. More than 80 million people went to the cinema in 2018 and 2019,” he said.

Yeoh said TGV would ensure social distancing in its halls to ensure customers’ safety was not compromised.

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee said the company’s revenue had decreased by 70%.

“To conserve cash, we have had to implement cost-cutting measures, including deferring renovations and refurbishments of cinemas, negotiating for rental waivers and reductions, and cutting back on all non-essential expenses.”

She said the company will also implement operational changes to focus on “enhanced safety measures” which include social distance seating, the usage of sanitisers and face masks, and also a digital declaration form for moviegoers to facilitate contact tracing.

“We are optimistic that movie lovers who are tired of streaming their movies at home will return for the experience of watching their favourite flicks on the big screen,” she said.

Koh added that the government could help by waiving the 25% entertainment tax and performance licence fee for a year.

Nonetheless, cinema operators are looking forward to the rest of the year with optimism.

Yeoh said new releases such as Black Widow, Godzilla vs Kong, and the new James Bond flick No Time To Die would draw the crowds back to the cinema.

TGV has 36 outlets nationwide and sold 25 million tickets in 2019.

GSC has 37 outlets nationwide, with 361 screens. It saw 2.5 million moviegoers monthly before the pandemic hit.