Circuit trip on Murum line causes blackout in parts of Sarawak

KUCHING: A double circuit tripping of the 275kV Murum transmission line caused a power outage at about 9.30 pm last night affecting consumers in several parts of Sarawak.

Sarawak Energy Berhad, in a statement, said major areas affected were Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Mukah, Sibu, Bintulu and parts of Miri.

It said restoration works commenced immediately with supply safely restored to affected areas progressively with almost full restoration by 10.30 pm.

“Sarawak Energy sincerely apologises to our affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage, and is investigating the cause of the double circuit tripping on the Murum line that led to the interruption,” according to the statement. -Bernama