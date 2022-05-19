Citizenship issue in Sarawak: Application process under federal purview, not state

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government could not determine the pace to process applications for citizenship of stateless children in the state as the matter comes under the purview of the Federal Government.

Sarawak Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said while it was her ministry’s wish to see the process could be hastened, it is being done by the Home Affairs Ministry and the matter was not discussed under the present devolution of power exercise.

“The issue of citizenship even with reference to the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) as well as the Federal Constitution had been agreed to be a federal matter,” she said when replying to Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (GPS-Meradong) at the State Assembly sitting today.

Ding had wanted to know whether the State Government planned to speed up the process of tackling stateless children issues apart from just issuing temporary documents to them following the re-establishment of a Special Committee on Citizenship Status.

According to Fatimah, the special committee was formed in 2016 to facilitate the consideration of citizenship applications received in Sarawak. — Bernama