Citizenship issues: HAWA discusses proposal to strengthen legal system

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) today urged the government to convene with relevant stakeholders before going forward with the proposed constitutional amendments relating to the citizenship rights of children born overseas to Malaysian mothers with foreign spouses.

HAWA chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said it is hoped that the amendments would be done without delay to give Malaysian mothers married to foreign spouses the equal right to confer citizenship on their children who were born overseas automatically.

“We hope the caring Unity Government can give equal rights to mothers and their children (facing citizenship issues) without delay.

“However, it is also hoped that engagement sessions will be held with CSO (civil society organisation) and relevant parties before the Home Ministry brings the proposed constitutional amendments to Parliament,” she said.

She was speaking to Bernama after the Stakeholder Knowledge Sharing Session: Proposed Federal Constitution Amendments For Citizenship at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Shahrizat said issues concerning children’s citizenship must be addressed as soon as possible, adding that engagement sessions must be held with stakeholders to ensure a fair decision for all.

Today’s sharing session also touched on several matters, such as improvements to the legal system through the enactment of related laws, the welfare of Malaysian children born overseas and the implications for children who do not have citizenship rights.

Also present were National Council of Women’s Organisation president Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Hapsah Syed Hasan Shahabudin and constitutional expert Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi.

On March 23, Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the establishment of HAWA, whose role is to pay attention to challenges and issues that are of interest to women and families.-Bernama