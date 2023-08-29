City folks urged to use LRT, MRT as alternative transport to join ‘Ambang Merdeka’ celebrations at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: City folks who wish to usher in the ‘Ambang Merdeka’ celebrations on the eve of National Day at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) are urged to use the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) services as an alternative mode of travel.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Amir Hamdan said the LRT KLCC users can make use of the services and facilities available at the MRT Station at Persiaran KLCC on the said day.

“The move can ease traffic congestion that is expected at the LRT KLCC when the event ends. Commuters are urged to use the TnG card when using the rail transport plus ensure there is enough credit,” he said in a statement today.

According to Amir, apart from the LRT KLCC and MRT Persiaran KLCC stations, services at eight other stations will be extended until 2am in conjunction with the ‘Ambang Merdeka 2023’.

He added that all rail services would start at 4 am on Aug 31 to enable commuters to arrive early for the Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya. -Bernama