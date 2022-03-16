City Hall studying smart parking system in open parking areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is undertaking a study on smart parking systems based on information and communication technology (ICT) in an effort to upgrade the city’s parking facility.

​​Deputy Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the system which is based on digital technology would be used in the city’s 60,000 road shoulder parking bays.

“All the bays need a technology that is uniform, organised and centralised, thus making it more convenient for users, especially in terms of time and payment.

“I believe, this system will help overcome various parking problems apart from the issue of DBKL’s income leakage when the system is introduced later,” he told reporters after launching ICT DBKL Day in conjunction with DBKL’s 2022 Golden Jubilee celebration here today.

He said DBKL needed to be dynamic and productive in managing its municipality issues by empowering its delivery services, especially those which are digital technology-based.

Themed ‘Smart City Towards Green Technology and Revolution’ that focuses on humans, processes, technology and data, the programme runs for three days beginning yesterday.

The activities include Hackathon, eSports, exhibition booths showcasing companies like Touch N Go, Celcom, Telekom Malaysia, Huawei, Mimos and Tenaga Nasional Berhad and educational programmes like ‘ICT Talk’. - Bernama