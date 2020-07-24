City Hall takes down illegal ads in Kuchai Entrepreneur Park

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken action against six business premises for installing unlicensed advertisements around Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, yesterday.

Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said that the operation of removing the advertisements was conducted last night from 10pm until 4am this morning, by using heavy machinery such as cranes and skylifts, due to their high location and large size.

“Overall, six advertisements were taken down and items seized were brought to the DBKL Mechanical Engineering Department store for disposal,” he said in a statement posted on DBKL Facebook page, today.

The offences were against the Advertisement By-Laws (Federal Territory) 1982. — Bernama