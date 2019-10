KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will bear the cost of repair works on Block D of the Desa Rejang Public Housing in Setapak which was damaged during yesterday’s storm, despite it’s management now is under the Management Corporation (MC).

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the storm damaged the roof of two housing units on the 18th floor, which is the top most floor at Block D, and five vehicles were damaged when the roofs of the two houses which were ripped off by the storm fell on them.

“We will repair the damage immediately and the cost is expected to be about RM350,000,” he told reporters after a visit to the area today.

About 10 vehicles were damaged by falling roofs when a thunderstorm lashed through the area at 4pm yesterday. — Bernama