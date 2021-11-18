City police probe claim of maskless Karen at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: City police are investigating a claim that a foreigner was spotted walking around KLCC without a face mask barely a month after another foreigner was fined for a similar offence.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said a police investigation was initiated following a tweet by a social media user who asked if only Karens were excused from wearing face masks.

The report added the matter would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“Karen” is a pejorative term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

In the tweet, the user expressed her anger because she was obeying SOPs while others could “simply walk without masks”.

She added that KLCC was a “nest” for Karens who did not like to wear masks.

“Where’s the law?” she said and tagged Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Last month, police slapped a RM3,000 fine on a woman who caused a commotion for refusing to wear a face mask and had failed to check-in at the Suria KLCC shopping mall via the MySejahtera app.

Since August last year, wearing face masks was made compulsory in public places, and offenders are liable to a RM1,000 fine under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.