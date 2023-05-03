Civic engagement course for new PPR homeowners from this year: Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting this year, prospective owners of a strata property under the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) will have to attend a civic engagement course to create awareness and understanding about community living and neighbourhood etiquette.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pic) said the course will include a briefing on the importance of paying maintenance fees, maintaining cleanliness and preventing vandalism.

“A solid civic consciousness will create a more environmentally and resident-friendly community.

“They need to attend this civic course because all quarters must understand their responsibility when using common facilities (provided at the housing area). That is why they are required to attend the course before collecting house keys,” he said in an interview with Bernama recently.

Implemented by the National Housing Department, PPR is a programme introduced by the government to relocate the squatter community and fulfil the needs of the low-income group.

It consists of two categories, namely ‘PPR Disewa’ (rented) and ‘PPR Dimiliki’ (owned), both of which adhere to the planning and design specifications outlined in the National Housing Standards for Low-Cost Residential Flats (CIS2).

However, there are many issues associated with those who live in PPR areas such as vandalism, cleanliness, throwing unwanted items from upper floors and bad neighbourhood etiquette that have also been reported by the local media.

Nga also suggested that all PPRs that are being planned include commercial elements, such as convenience stores and banking facilities, in addition to basic utilities, such as internet access, to boost their appeal.

“We will add new features to this housing project so that it is more livable, environmentally friendly, resident friendly and include commercial elements and landscaping to make it more comfortable for the residents,” he said.

Nga said that through Budget 2023, a total of RM367 million has been allocated for the development of new PPRs that will benefit 12,400 residents, while RM358 million has been set aside for the construction of 4,250 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad.

Also, about 100,000 residents in 56 PPRs will enjoy free internet for nine months, he said.

“This year, we also managed to get a special allocation of RM50 million to replace damaged and old elevators in PPR flats.

“I’m aiming to replace 100 elevators a year, which means that we will be able to replace 500 elevators in one parliamentary term,” said Nga. - Bernama