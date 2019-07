ALOR SETAR: Quick action by members of the Civil Defence Force saved the life of a 38-year-old man from Uzbekistan who almost drowned while swimming at Pantai Tengah in Langkawi yesterday.

The man who was nearly swept away by strong waves, was saved by a team of five rescuers who were at the scene about one minute after the distress call was made at 12.57pm, according to a statement issued by Lieutenant Azamshah Apearal, disaster, operations and training officer at the Langkawi district Civil Defence Force.

The rescued man had been in an area where swimming was prohibited due to the rough sea conditions, and this was despite being warned against doing so by Civil Defence personnel in the area, Azamshah added. — Bernama