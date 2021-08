JOHOR BAHRU: A civil servant and an executive officer with a statutory body were among 10 people nabbed in raids in Johor recently for allegedly being involved in a syndicate smuggling drugs.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the nine men and a woman, who were locals, aged 26 to 48 years old, were nabbed in seven raids in Johor Bahru Utara and Kulai districts.

Also seized in the raids by the Bukit Aman and Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, were 174 packets of marijuana weighing 175.65 kilogrammes worth RM441,163.

According to Ayob Khan, their modus operandi was by hiding the drugs in a special compartment in a refrigerated lorry that had been modified.

“The marijuana is believed to have been sourced from a neighbouring country via the border near Kota Bharu, Kelantan and then taken to Johor Bahru for the local market and the syndicate has been operating since December 2019,” he told a media conference here, today.

He said also seized during the raids were two lorries, six cars, two motorcycles, RM45,550 of cash, jewellery worth RM16,076 and a bank account with RM6,972.

He also said urine tests found five suspects positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, three tested positive for marijuana, adding that seven of the suspects had previous criminal records related to drugs.

He added the suspects had been remanded for 14 days beginning Aug 9 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama