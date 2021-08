JOHOR BAHRU: A civil servant was among 13 people detained during a raid on a private party in an apartment unit in Medini, Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar (pix) said the individuals arrested in the 4am raid comprised 10 men and three women, aged between 17 and 27.

“The private party which was believed to have started on Saturday night was expected to end early Sunday morning.

“It is learnt that the organiser had invited the partygoers through the WhatsApp application and no charges were imposed,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said during the raid, they also confiscated a speaker and a set of laser stage lighting.

He also said that urine tests conducted found 11 of the suspects positive for methamphetamine while another two had previous criminal records for drug-related offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and for violating the standard operating procedur prescribed under the National Recovery Plan. -Bernama