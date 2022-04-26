Civil servant arrested for accepting RM100,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A civil servant was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Friday on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribe of about RMm100,000.

According to a source, the man, in his 30s, was believed to have solicited the bribe as gratification for giving several companies to carry-out sanitation work at polling stations in the recent state election in Johor.

The source said the suspect was believed to have asked for more than RM130,000 from an individual earlier this year for a similar job, but the individual involved was only able to provide about RM100,000.

“The suspect agreed to the reduced amount and then requested to meet with the individual last Friday to receive the money,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the arrest of the man for investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect was in remand for four days and released today on a MACC bail of RM10,000. - Bernama