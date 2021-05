KUALA LUMPUR: A chief administrative assistant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with three counts of submitting false claims, involving RM11,350, in payment for food catering service allegedly for an event attended by a minister seven years ago.

However, Noradlina Idris, 43, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Suzana Hussin.

The woman, who was then working at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (now known as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) was charged with submitting three documents, in the form of three invoices, dated Aug 3, 14 and 18 , 2014 from a catering company for the amount of RM850, RM1, 500 and RM9,000, respectively.

All the documents and invoices were alleged to be payment for catering of food for lunch and tea purportedly for an event involving a minister held on Aug 13, 14 and 17 at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, here, when actually it was for payment of the catering service for a Hari Raya celebration at her residence in Bandar Seri Putra, Bangi on Aug 16, 2014.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in Putrajaya in August 2014.

Suzana allowed Noradlina, who has four children, bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered the woman to surrender her passport to the court and report herself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

Noradlina was unrepresented, while the prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from MACC Abdul Muntaqim Abdul Aziz.

The court set June 4 for mention. — Bernama