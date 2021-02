JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 17: A civil servant was charged at the Sessions Court here today with three counts of accepting bribe totalling RM26,800 two years ago.

Nurul Hazlin Hashim, 37, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges read before Judge Datuk Abdul Kamal Arifin Ismail.

On the first count, Nurul Hazlin, was charged with accepting RM12,800, which was deposited into her bank account, from a supplier as an inducement to recommend the company to be given a job related to a religious seminar to be held in the state.

On the second and third counts, she was charged with accepting cash totalling RM14,000, also deposited into her bank account, from the same supplier as an inducement to recommend the company to be given a job related to Santuni Orang Asli programme.

She was alleged to have committed all the offences at a bank in Simpang Renggam while serving as an assistant officer with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) between Oct 27 and Nov 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Nur Mahirah Mohd Pauzi prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

The court set March 3 for remention.- Bernama